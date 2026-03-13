Manx rider Mikey Evans will once again race for Dafabet Racing at this year’s TT.
Following a successful first year together in 2025, the 32-year-old will again contest the Superbike, both Superstock races and the Senior races aboard a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP.
The team will also expand its programme with a return to the Supersport class, where Evans will compete on a Triumph Street Triple 765 RS in the two four-lap races, with engines prepared by Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance operation.
Bristol-based team Dafabet Racing bring considerable Mountain Course experience, with three consecutive Lightweight TT victories among their achievements and a roster that has previously included Dean Harrison, Ivan Lintin, Steve Mercer, Paul Jordan and Rob Hodson.
Evans made his Mountain Course debut a decade ago when he took victory in the 2016 Newcomers MGP, returning the following year to secure dominant wins in both the Junior and Senior MGPs, setting a lap record of 122.866mph which remains unbeaten.
Making his TT debut in 2018, the Laxey rider steadily developed into a consistent top-20 finisher.
After injury ruled him out of the 2019 event, Evans returned in 2022 to record four top-20 finishes, including a breakthrough ninth-place result in the Supertwin TT while also surpassing the 125mph barrier for the first time.
Further progress followed in 2023 with a career-best seventh-place finish in the second Supertwin TT, while also improving performances across the Supersport and 1000cc classes.
His upward trajectory continued into 2024, highlighted by ninth and 10th-place Supersport finishes before achieving 16th in the Senior when upping his pace to 128mph.
That form translated immediately following his move to Dafabet Racing last year. Evans opened race week with an excellent ninth in the Superbike before adding 11th and 13th place finishes in the Superstocks.
During the opening stocker, he recorded a personal best lap of 130.094mph to join the prestigious 130mph club.
Another top-10 finish followed in the second Supersport TT, underlining his continued development across multiple classes ahead of his assault on the Senior.
Speaking about this year, Evans commented: ‘After a strong first season together, I’m delighted to be continuing with Dafabet Racing and preparation is firmly underway with pre-season testing already taking place in Spain.
‘I’ll be on the same Honda Fireblade, which served me so well last year, in the Superstock and Superbike races, while the team has also purchased a brand-new Triumph for the Supersport races.
‘I’m really excited about that as it’s a bike I know well and have had good results on in the past.
Preparation for the season is going well, and I’m training with AStar, Dave Smyth Yoga and at Elite Gym to make sure I’m the fittest I’ve ever been for this year.
‘I’m looking forward to building on the strong results we achieved, especially after joining the 130mph club in 2025.’
Dafabet Racing team co-owner Ben Constable added: ‘Retaining Mikey was at the top of our priority list for 2026 as we couldn’t have been happier with how our first season together went.
‘The results were excellent and, as a team, we want to be finishing consistently inside the top 10 at the TT.
‘Mikey achieved that last year whilst also recording his first 130mph lap, and we firmly believe there’s more to come from him on the big bike.
‘He’s already proven himself in the Supersport class, so adding the Triumph to our programme was a straightforward decision and we’re confident he can continue progressing in all classes, including the Senior TT.’
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