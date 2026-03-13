Paul Jordan will remain with Jackson Racing for a third successive year at the TT.
The Northern Ireland rider finished third and fourth in the two Supertwin races last year and will continue to campaign the Aprilia RS660 in the new Sportbike class. He’ll also remain on board the Honda Fireblade for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.
The only significant change comes in the Supersport races where the 34-year-old switches from the Honda CBR600RR to one of the next generation Ducati Panigale V2 machines, prepared to a similar specification to that used by Michael Dunlop to secure two Supersport victories in 2025.
Jordan commented: ‘With the exception of the Supersport class, everything’s the same with the Jackson Racing team and continuing with them for a third successive year was a no-brainer.
‘I’ve had my best results with them so I’m looking forward to getting going for another year. The aim is to build on a strong 2025 season and I’m hoping we can move up the ladder that bit more.
‘The switch to the Ducati is something that I believe will stand us in good stead and I’ve already had a couple of outings on the bike so continuing with the same team, same crew and same bikes gives us a solid foundation in terms of preparation and confidence.’
Team owner Alan Jackson added: ‘It’ll be our third year together and that speaks volumes of how we see his talent and potential, having already enjoyed some good success together, none more so than last year’s Supertwin podium.
‘We’re hoping to keep building and keep progressing , with the continuity helping us improve on last year.
‘We’re sticking with the Honda and Aprilia whilst the Ducati V2 Panigale will be the same as Michael Dunlop’s and it’s all with the aim of giving Paul the tools to do the job.
‘We simply want Paul to go out there and enjoy himself and if he does that, the results will come.’
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