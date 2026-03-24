Daniel McCanney has raced most makes of off-road machines in his long and distinguished career, but Sunday was the first time he’d ridden a KTM in anger on home soil.
Having campaigned Husqvarna, Honda, Gas Gas, TM, Sherco and more recently Beta at every level up to world championship, this was the first time he’d raced a KTM in motocross trim.
After several years predominantly on 300cc two strokes, he wasted no time getting into the groove on a second-hand 2020 450cc four-stroke, winning all three races in Ramsey MCC’s first motocross of the year at West Kimmeragh in his comeback from a broken arm.
Conditions were near-perfect and the 34-year-old bossed all three motos from start to finish from reigning Centre champion Liam Smith on the 450 Honda.
Beau Brown was third in races one and three, but he took a tumble and landed on his head in the middle race, so pulled off the course.
One of the rides of the day came from the improving Tommy Lee with fourth, third and fifth for third overall.
Orry Millward won the opening B Group race on his Kawasaki, but a DNF in race two and a non-start in the last left him bottom of the pile, having won the local night car rally a week earlier.
Graeme Saunders was consistent throughout, while Niall McCanney improved as the day went on (5-2-1), but it was Josh Blackley who won overall by a solitary point on the Gasser with second, first and fourth.
Jacob Wilson, Harry Beattie and Callum Christian had a fair old scrap in the 125/250F senior schoolboy class, but in the end it was Wilson who came out on top with some forceful riding on the 150cc Honda.
Abe Cain dominated the Big-wheel 85s from Riley Faragher and Jason Keig, with Thomas Clague the top small-wheel rider.
Blayze Turner is already showing his prowess on a 65cc gearbox and clutch operated machine, with Leo Harrison his closest challenger. And six-year-old Alex McCanney followed his father’s lead with an unbeaten ride in the Autos.
Thanks to the lap scorers and everyone who volunteered their assistance on the day.
RESULTS
Adult - Group A: 1, Daniel McCanney 135; 2, Liam Smith 126; 3, Tommy Lee 115; 4, Dave Curtis 113; 5, Ethan Blackley 105; 6, Jake Henry 102; 7, Chris Moore 102; 8, Ryan Christian 101; 9, Harry Shand 100; 10, Luke Saunders 97; 11, Harry Corrin 93; 12, Beau Brown 80; 13, Travis Meechan 55. Group B: 1, Josh Blackley 125; 2, Niall McCanney 124; 3, Graeme Saunders 122; 4, Louis Piggin 115; 5, Adrian Smith 109; 6, Nathan Kelly 107; 7, Aaron Hislop 106; 8, Frankie Sansbury 101; 9, James Smith 97; 10, Zevi Sansbury 64; 11, Chris Dentith 63; 12, Orry Millward 45. 125/250F: 1, Jacob Wilson 135; 2, Harry Beattie 124; 3, Callum Christian 122; 4, Leo Gray 114; 5, Jake Kelly 111; 6, Logan Muncaster 106; 4, Alfie Phillips 102; 5, Olly Runge 71. 85cc Big-wheel: 1, Abe Cain 135; 2, Riley Faragher 126; 3, Jason Keig 120; 4, George Watterson 114; 5, Stan Dentith 111. 85 Small-wheel: 1, Thomas Clague 135; 2, Elijah Corrin 129. Autos: 1, Alex McCanney 135; 2, Archie Blair 126. 65cc: 1, Blayze Turner 135; 2, Leo Harrison 126; 3, Stanley Cain 118; 4, Seb Inman 111; 5, Lorelei Wilson 110; 6, Antony Millward 78.
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