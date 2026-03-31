Douglas’ Nathan Harrison will once again ride Honda machinery for his own H&H Motorcycles team at this summer’s TT.
The 27-year-old will line up on a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.
He will also compete in the two Supersport races aboard a Honda CBR600RR.
After winning both the Junior and Senior races at the Manx Grand Prix as a 21-year-old in 2019, the Manxman has established himself on the Mountain Course, delivering increasingly strong performances each time he has competed at the event despite having to overcome several injury setbacks.
Nathan required treatment in both the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and Broadgreen hospital in Liverpool in the aftermath of the red-flag incident, eventually being given the green light to resume riding by doctors in February.
His maiden TT campaign in 2022 concluded on a high note with an excellent 10th-place finish in the Senior TT.
That performance brought him to the attention of Honda Racing and provided a dream opportunity as he lined up as team-mate to 23-time TT winner John McGuinness in both 2023 and 2024, with fellow race winner Dean Harrison also joining the team in 2024.
However, injuries sustained at the North West 200 ruled Harrison out of the 2023 TT and he was forced to wait until the following year to line up on Glencrutchery Road as a factory Honda rider.
That year’s Senior again provided a highlight as he improved both his result and lap speed, finishing seventh with a fastest lap of 129.156mph.
Keen to build on that momentum, Harrison formed his own team for 2025 – H&H Motorcycles – continuing to receive support from Honda UK.
With a clear run at the event, he emerged as one of the standout performers of race week.
The Manxman opened his account with a superb fourth-place finish in the Superbike TT, recording his fastest lap of the Mountain Course to date at 131.270mph.
Further consistency followed with a brace of seventh-place finishes in the Superstock races, both achieved with additional 130mph-plus laps, while 12th place in the first Supersport TT race marked his best result in the event’s middleweight class.
Looking ahead to this year’s event Harrison said: ‘I was really pleased with how last year went.
‘Getting that fourth place in the Superbike TT and putting in a 131mph lap showed what we can do.
‘For 2026, I want to just concentrate on myself and keep improving. It’s what I’ve done all my career, slowly getting quicker and quicker. Hopefully I can add a mile an hour or two this year and see where we end up.
‘Running our own team with H&H Motorcycles, headed by my dad Dean has worked really well. I couldn’t do it without him and the continued support from Honda UK.
‘We’ve got a strong package again. I’d love a podium. That’s what I dream about every day when I get up and train.
‘Everything I’m doing is towards that, so if I could do it, that would be amazing.’
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