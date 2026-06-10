Jurby brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe have said they were ‘lucky to come away as lightly as they did’ following their TT sidecar qualifying crash.
The pair crashed after their outfit lifted and overturned at Crosby Leap causing the session to be red flagged. The incident was similar to Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley’s crash at Rhencullen last TT and led to event organisers suspending the class at this year’s festival because of safety concerns with the outfits’ aerodynamics.
An update on their injuries on the Crowe Racing Facebook page earlier this week said: ‘We spent the entire winter - as we always do - working hard to prepare ourselves and the bike for the TT. This year was different: we built a new bike and, alongside that, developed the engine to suit the new restrictor plate.
‘Testing leading into TT had gone well and, although the event always brings unknowns, we genuinely felt we were in a good place.
‘At the start of practice week we were really happy with how both the bike and we were performing.
‘Then came Wednesday practice - and what happened, happened.
‘There’s no getting away from it: it was a massive crash, and it shook us. We were lucky to come away as lightly as we did considering the speed and how we came off, but we weren’t unscathed.
‘We both have broken bones, along with a lot of bruising and pain.
‘Right now we’re still firmly in the rest-and-recovery phase, and we’re looking forward to getting to the point where we can begin rehabilitation.
‘Huge thank you to Ben Birchall and Mark Wilkes who were first on scene and stopped to help us.
‘Also thank you to the marshals, medics and staff at Noble’s Hospital.
‘We’d like to extend our best wishes to all fellow competitors in both the sidecar and solo classes who were injured this year, and we wish everyone the very best with their recoveries.
‘A special mention to Dan Ingham, and to his family, friends, and team - we’re so sorry for your tragic loss.
‘A huge thank you to our team for the effort that went into preparing for TT and for everything during the fortnight. Special thanks to Will, Louise and Jackie for taking on the additional responsibility of running the merch shop for a large chunk of the two weeks.
‘Thanks also go to the TT organisers and ACU who have had a difficult TT to deal with.
‘Thank you as well to everyone who purchased merchandise from us, and to everyone who popped by to ask how we both were.
‘Sorry we couldn’t be in the paddock as much as we’d have liked, but we’re sure you’ll understand we needed time at home with our families to focus on recovery.
‘Finally, a massive thank you to all of our loyal sponsors. We’re gutted we couldn’t give you a more memorable TT (for the right reasons), but we truly appreciate you standing by us and reaching out with your well wishes.’
The TT’s Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE has insisted the suspension of the Sidecar class for the remainder of this year’s festival ‘is not the end’ for the three-wheelers at the event.
‘I can’t stress enough – people on social media are saying that’s it, Sidecars are finished. That’s not the case,’ he said.
‘All we’re saying is that’s it for 2026. We will review, assess, consult and reset, and see where we are for 2027.’