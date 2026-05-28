A statement from organisers released on Thursday afternoon said: ‘Daniel Ingham, 33, from Melton Mowbray, was killed in an incident during qualifying yesterday.
‘The accident occurred at Doran’s Bend, on the first lap of the third qualifying session.
‘Daniel made his Mountain Course debut in 2016 as a competitor in the Manx Grand Prix before graduating to the TT this year.
‘He had achieved a number of podium finishes during his 10 years’ experience of competing on the Mountain Course – most notably winning the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix.
‘The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends.’