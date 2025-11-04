Conditions were good at West Kimmeragh for the final round of Ramsey MCC’s club motocross championship.
A brace of wins by Liam Crellin in races two and three were not enough to make up for his sixth place in the opener, namesake Smith edging the overall with a first and two seconds. Consistent Bobby Moyer chalked up three thirds.
Orry Millward won all three B Group races and it was a similar story for Marley Meechan in the 85s, while Jacob Wilson scored a second and two wins to top the 125s.
Archie Perry edged out Maverick Meechan in the 65s, but Blayze Turner and Antony Millward finished with the same tally of points in the Autos class.
RESULTS
Group A: 1, Liam Smith 129 points; 2, Liam Crellin 126; 3, Bobby Moyer 120; 4, Ethan Blackley 113; 5, Dave Curtis 112; 6, Harry Shand 107; 7, Travis Meechan 104; 8, Beau Brown 76; 9, Josh Blackley 33. Group B: 1, Orry Millward 135; 2, Jack Asbridge 126; 3, Graeme Saunders 117; 4, Nathan Kelly 113; 5, Adrian Smith 111; 6, Aaron Kirk 107; 7, Matthew Corkill 102; 8, Paul Sheppard 101; 9, Frankie Sansbury 100; 10, Charlie Dickinson 63; 11, Alex Trafford 61; 12, Ruairi McGovern 40; 13, Jason Taylor 30. 125cc: 1, Jacob Wilson 132; 2, Harry Beattie 129; 3, Callum Christian 120; 4, Stanley Kinnish 112; 5, Olly Rungle 109; 6, Joe Cannan 109; 7, Louis Piggin 109; 8, Kylan Murphy 103. 85cc: 1, Marley Meechan 135; 2, Noah Cooke 126; 3, Jake Kelly 120; 4, Jason Keig 112; 5, George Watterson 108; 6, Isaac Artus 105; 7, Leo Gray 76. 65cc: 1, Arhie Perry 132; 2, Maverick Meechan 129; 3, Thomas Clague 117; 4, Elijah Corrin 114; 5, Leo Harrison 114. Autos: 1, Blayze Turner 125; 2, Antony Millward 125; 3, Stanley Cain 123; 4, Seb Havard-Inman 122; 5, Alex McCanney 111.
