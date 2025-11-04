Bobby Moyer completed his return from injury with a maiden win in the Isle of Man Centre Timecard Enduro Championship on Sunday.
But the title was successfully defended by Southern MCC chairman Craig Norrey who finished a comfortable runner-up on the day. He has now won three Centre enduro titles in four years.
Norrey had effectively won the Centre championship before the Ramsey MCC event started as closest rival Max Ingham, the only rider who could deny him, was off-island on Jake Subachus’s stag weekend in Poland.
Bitterly disappointed to miss out on his WEC debut during the summer of 2024 after a bad leg break in a spill at Knock Froy, Moyer’s return to form in both motocross and enduro has been progressive over the past few months.
He and Norrey recorded identical times of 4min 59sec on the opening lap of the first test round the peripherals of West Kimmeragh, before looping through Gob-e-Volley to the second timed test at Ballaugh Plantation. The 20-year-old eked three seconds out of the defending champion there, returning to Bride for back-to back laps of the first test where he put another nine seconds into Norrey.
The final two runs through Ballaugh saw him extend his lead by a further 13 seconds to arrive back at Kimmeragh with a relatively comfortable buffer of 25s with three final laps of the former sand quarry perimeter track remaining.
He didn’t put a wheel wrong on the 300cc Beta, ending the day with a winning margin of 49s.
Ever-steady Orry Millward was another three-and-a-half minutes down in third, with last year’s non-expert champion Pete Beaumont fourth.
Danny Lane has had a strong season and has deservedly ended up with the non-expert/clubman title after a fourth straight win on Sunday.
He won all nine tests in his class to impressively finish fourth overall on the day behind Moyer, Norrey and top veteran Russ Millward who is still as smooth and stylish as ever.
The sportsman class riders completed two laps of Kimmeragh before setting off for Ballaugh and two more back-to-back laps of the plantation. Some of them found the optional run through Gob-e-Volley and the hill midway round the Ballaugh test quite tough, but all got through the latter.
Carl Wynne-Smyth made the stronger start, but he was overhauled by the more experienced Alan Heath at Ballaugh - the latter going on to win by 43s over the shorter six-test course, which ended with two more laps of Bride.
RESULTS
Expert: 1, Bobby Moyer total test time 43min 46sec; 2, Craig Norrey 44.35; 3, Orry Millward 48.05; 4, Pete Beaumont 51.06. Clubman: 1, Danny Lane 47.29; 2, Harry Kampz 52.59; 3, Callum Christian 54.32; 4, Craig Wyers 55.20; 5, Stan Cubbon 55.55. Veteran: 1, Russell Milward 46.50; 2, Alistair Heginbotham 50.12. Sportsman: 1, Alan Heath 36.36; 2, Carl Wynne-Smythe 37.19; 3, Billy Cubbon 38.42; 4, Sam Wheeler 41.35; 5, Si Fulton 42.18; 6, Andrew Livesey 45.41; 7, Matt Gell 50.02; 8, Ryan McDermott 58.41; 9, Shantelle Thorpe 1:01.44; 10, Peter Williamson 1:05.52; 11, Taylor Shipton 1:16.50; 12, Alex Pressley 1:22.02.
The Motoduro 43 event is taking place at Knock Froy a week on Saturday, November 15.