Jamie McCanney and Jed Etchells rounded off their 2025 Enduro GP campaign with steady rides at Zschopau in the old Eastern side of Germany recently.
Among the more senior member of the Grand Prix regulars, 31-year-old McCanney finished 15th both days in the combined GP class (best Brit), fourth and fifth of the E1 class riders on the Fast Eddy Triumph Racing 250 four-stroke.
Etchells, now aged 25, was 21st and 18th over the weekend (eighth and seventh in E1) on the 250 Fantic.
In the final standings, after 14 rounds, McCanney finished up 16th, second British rider to close friend Nathan Watson, fourth in E1 class, wile Etchells was 23rd (sixth E1).
Danny McCanney picked up 15th place in the E1 standings courtesy of the points he scored in the Wales GP.
Ramsey MCC-supported Jack Keenan rode in Germany and Wales on his four stroke Gas Gas, finishing 12th and 11th in Junior 2 class in the final two rounds for a more than satisfactory 12th in the final standings.
LOCAL ENDURO THIS SUNDAY
Ramsey MCC is hosting the final round of the Isle of Man Centre ACU timecard enduro championship this Sunday, November 2 based at West Kimmeragh, Bride.
Tests will be at West Kimmeragh and Ballaugh plantation, signing on from 8.30 on the day for a 10am start. Enter via the ACU’s Sport80 site.
- Danny McCanney’s Motoduro 43 event is taking place at Knock Froy on Saturday, November 15.
Signing on will be from 10am for youths, who will have a one-hour race from 11.30am.
Adults can sign on until 12.30pm at the very latest for a 1hr 45min race from 1pm.
The day will conclude with an extreme enduro at 4pm.
The clubhouse will be open throughout for hot and cold drinks.
