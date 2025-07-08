Davey Todd signalled his intentions for the rest of Southern 100 week by topping two classes on the opening night of practice on Monday.
In good conditions he set the fastest lap of the evening in the open class in a time of 2min 14.216sec (113.995mph) on his 8TEN BMW, almost two seconds quicker than Onchan’s Nathan Harrison (Honda) at 112..365mph.
Michael Dunlop MBE was next best at 111.620mph, with Laxey resident Dean Harrison at another second after travelling back from the BSB round at Knockhill in Scotland.
Manxmen Mikey Evans and Marcus Simpson (both Honda) were seventh and ninth best, with Joe Yeardsley 13th (Aprilia).
Todd also led the way in the Supersport class on his 600cc Honda at 109.161mph, nine 10ths of a second quicker than Paul Jordan (Honda), with Nathan Harrison third quickest.
He was followed by Mike Browne, Michael Sweeney and Rob Hodson.
The next best locals were Yeardsley (Yamaha) and Grant Thomson (Kawasaki), eighth and ninth quickest.
The Patons of Rob Hodson and Todd led the way in the Supertwin class, Hodson top of the pile at 107.77mph, seven tenths up on Todd.
Next were Jordan, Yeardsley, Sweeney and Simpson, with Thomson also going well in his first outing on a twin.
The solo’s session was stopped after a single-rider incident at Stadium Bend.
Organisers have not confirmed the riders identity but said they were said to be conscious before being taken to Noble’s Hospital.
The session resumed half an hour later with the sidecars. Ryan and Callum Crowe were clear in that at a fraction under 100mph average, three seconds ahead of Pete Founds and Jeavon Walmsley.
They were followed by Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie, Tim Reeves/Kevin Kolsch, Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes and second local crew Darren Hope/ Paul Bumfrey.
Roads close at 6pm this evening (Tuesday) for further practising from 6.13pm, followed by race one – the seven-lap Senior at 8 o’clock and the opening sidecar event at 8.40.
There is a full programme of four races on Wednesday from 6.25, concluding on Thursday with racing from 9.50am until no later than 4.45pm, with a break for lunch between 12.45 and 1.30pm approximately when the roads will be briefly re-opened.
The main solo championship race is scheduled for 3.20pm, followed by the sidecar championship at 4 o’clock.
