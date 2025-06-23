Five young riders from the Isle of Man contested rounds three and four of the ACU OSET TrialGB Youth British Trials Championship last weekend.
Round three was at Earl Shilton Trials Club in Leicestershire, whilst Sunday’s action was hosted by Mansfield Maun MC at Bracken Rocks in neighbouring Nottinghamshire.
Temperatures on Saturday reached a staggering 31C, but both events had very good entries of 65 riders across all youth classes.
Lily Butterworth, riding in the TrialGBY Girls’ Aspire class, finished runner-up to Daisy Craig (Scunthorpe MCC) on both days, with Scarlett Collins of Wales third on each occasion.
Clodagh Higgins had two brilliant rides to win the Girls’ Trial2Y Foundation Girls class ahead of Daisy Brookes from the host club. She dropped 31 marks to her rival’s 75 on Saturday and 25 to Daisy’s 75 on Sunday.
Danny Cain, riding in the Trial2Y Foundation Boys class, finished 16th on both days, continuing to progress with every round in one of the largest classes up against a strong field of riders.
His twin brother Daryl rode the Trial3Y Foundation Boys Class, finishing 10th place on Saturday and a fine eighth on Sunday with some very good rides on his 80cc Beta in his first year riding at national level.
Alessandra Beaumont was third each time out in the Trial3Y Foundation Girls’ class, up against some girls as old as 10.
Clodagh and Lily continue to lead their respective classes in the championship with only two rounds remaining, hosted by Peveril MCC and Isle of Man Youth Trials Club at Knock Froy on August 9-10.
