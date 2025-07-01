There is an excellent entry of solos for next week’s Platinum Jubilee Southern 100, including three past champions with no fewer than 10 titles between them.
They are Michael Dunlop MBE and Dean Harrison with four apiece, and defending champion Davey Todd who won back-to-back in 2022 and 2024 (no races were held in 2023).
Four-time TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe head the sidecar class and will be gunning for their first championship success on the 4.25-mile Billown Course.
Tim Reeves is a four-time winner with three different passengers (2013, 2015, 2016, 2018) and Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley two consecutively in 2019 and 2022. Veteran campaigner Tony Baker won more than 40 years ago in 1982, Greg Lambert almost 30 years ago in 1997.
Jamie Coward is hopeful of starting the 70th anniversary solo event after missing the TT through injury. Mike Browne, Rob Hodson, Dom Herbertson, Paul Jordan, Sam West and Michael Sweeney are likely to be prominent, along with locals Nathan Harrison, Mikey Evans, Joe Yeardsley, Marcus Simpson and Grant Thomson.
Newcomers include TT regulars Julian Trummer and Brian McCormack. The latter comes all the way from Tromode [according to the programme], but swap that for Tramore in the Republic of Ireland!
Defending Southern 100 sidecar champions Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau will not be here, so the likely favourites are Jurby siblings Ryan and Callum Crowe who have yet to win on the course.
Founds and Walmsley have borrowed an outfit for the event following their big crash during qualifying for the TT at Rhencullen.
Reeves has German passenger Kevin Kolsch beside him for the first time in what will be the latter man’s course debut. Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie are likely to be pitching for a podium place, in addition perhaps with Wayne Lockey and Matthew Rostron, but don’t discount Lambert and Andrew Haynes who had some early practice at the Pre-TT Classic.
Schedule - Monday, July 7: Roads closed 6pm to 9.40pm (all times approximate) - Practice: Newcomers sighting laps 6.26pm, followed by solos in classes from 6.40pm to 8.46pm and sidecars 8.53 to 9.10pm. Tuesday, July 8 (6-9.40pm) Practice - 6.18pm to 7.32pm; Race one - Senior solo 8pm; Race two - Lightweight 8.35pm. Wednesday, July 9 (6-9.40pm): Racing - Senior solo 6.25pm; 600cc B 7.05pm; 600cc A 7.40pm; Sidecar 8.30pm.
Thursday, July 10: Roads closed 9.30am to 12.45pm: 600cc B 9.50am; 600cc A 10.30am; Solo Founders 11.10am; IoM Steam Packet Senior 11.40am; Lightweight Consolation 12.15pm. Afternoon - Roads closed 1.30pm to 4.45pm: 600cc Challenge 1.50pm; Lightweight 2.30pm; Ellan Vannin Fuels Solo Championship 3.20pm; Daryl Blake Construction Sidecar Championship 4pm.
The prize presentation will take place in Castletown Square on Thursday evening from 8.30.
PAST CHAMPIONS
A number of past solo champions are expected to attend the meeting, the earliest of which is Ron Langston from 1960 at the age of 91.
Others include: Steve Tonkin, Charlie Williams, George Fogarty, Dave Dean, Dave Ashton, Kenny Harrison, Dave Leach, Con Law, Brian Reid, Dave Pither, Philip McCallen, Bob Jackson, Ian Lougher and Ryan Farquhar.
They will be in and around the paddock area throughout the week, with a Meet the Fans’ session on Wednesday afternoon in Castletown Square, to include a chat show. Sadly there will be no parade laps.
