Manx road racer Grant Thomson is to ride the Pre-TT Classic at Billown after the injury he suffered at the North West 200 is not as bad as first feared.
It was initially thought the Port St Mary car mechanic had fractured his left ankle after a qualifying crash at the Northern Irish event, but the 28-year-old has now confirmed there was no break.
Posting an update on social media, Thomson said: ‘After getting back to the island I went for more X-rays on my ankle as I didn’t trust what I had been told.
‘I’m happy to say there are no broken bones so I was taken out of my cast.
‘I’ve spent the past few days in physio and at the hyperbaric chamber which has been going well.
‘I am delighted to announce I will be racing the Pre-TT Classic onboard the IoM Bike Storage/Gorilla Racing 600 and also the Duckshaw Racing 750. I want to say a massive thank you to my mum, Immy and all the team for helping me.’
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