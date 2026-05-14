Island triathlete Will Draper took victory in the Challenge Salou - Costa Daurada event in Spain on Sunday.
Draper produced a dominant performance to win the middle distance event that featured 1.9 kilometres of swimming, a 90km cycle and a 21km run.
His finishing time of 3 hours 36 minutes and 11 seconds was a new personal best and more than a minute quicker than runner-up Jack Hutchens (3:37.47).
The 26 year old, who finished 13th at the recent Ironman Valencia, exited the swim in 15th place, around a minute behind the leaders but during a superb bike leg he stormed the field and established a lead of more than two minutes.
With the Spanish sunshine getting hotter, Will set a solid run pace, initially extending his lead to more than three and a half minutes before managing his advantage at the front to the finish.
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