Three-time TT winner Davey Todd has been ruled out of this week’s North West 200 after the event’s chief medical officer said he was unfit to ride.
Initially it looked liked the injuries, which included a broken femur, tibia, foot and nose, would rule him out of the North West 200 and TT.
But in the intervening period the 30 year old has been working hard to return to fitness visiting specialists in Italy after his initial surgery in the United States. His recovery was going well, so much so his 8TEN Racing team-mate Peter Hickman stated recently that he thought he would be able to race at this week’s event in Northern Ireland.
However, those hopes were dashed on Tuesday afternoon. A statement released by North West 200 organisers said: ‘Following his injuries at Daytona in March, Davey Todd underwent a medical examination by the Chief Medical Officer at the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 today.
‘Unfortunately, because of his injuries, Davey was found to be unfit to take part in the North West 200 this week.’
Speaking to BBC Sport NI Todd said: ‘I'm gutted, I'm confused. I worked so hard over the last weeks to get fit and to come back and race in front of the fans here at the North West.
‘I rode a bike on Thursday for the first time at Valencia and I surprised myself with how fast I was going and how good I felt on the bike.
‘Everything was slotting into place. I feel strong, feel healthier day by day and in a good place.
‘I've put absolutely everything I possibly could over the last eight weeks to be back on this grid and I was amazed a few days ago, really proud of myself, that I was able to get myself back in the position that I could come here and race again and be competitive, and to be told I'll not be given the opportunity of doing that means I'm gutted.
‘It's a real shame because I don't know what impact that will have on being able to do the TT now. We can only wait and see. I tried my best but for some reason it's not to be.’
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