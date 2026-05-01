Peel have been confirmed as Canada Life Premier League champions with already relegated DHSOB unable to field a side for the pair’s fixture on Saturday.
The walkover gives the reigning champions a six-point lead over nearest rivals Corinthians with only one game left to play.
Peter Kennaugh’s side will be presented with a 32nd top-flight title following the conclusion of their final league game of the campaign on Saturday (May 9) when Laxey visit Douglas Road.
This was originally meant to be played on Tuesday evening, but the match has now been switched to the weekend no doubt to allow the Peel squad to enjoy their title celebrations.
Peel have enjoyed a season-long tussle with Corinthians at the head of the standings, with both sides having lost only once all season to leave the two 12 points clear of third-place Laxey and the rest of the chasing pack.
The campaign’s decisive result arguably came in December when Peel beat their title rivals 5-0 at Ballafletcher in what has thus far been the Whites’ only defeat in any competition this term.
Tomas Brown scored a brace that day and the livewire striker has once again been a talismanic figure for the westerners this season netting 49 goals in only 30 appearances.
Ever-present skipper Matthew Woods and goalkeeper Owen Dawson have also been key members of the squad, while Ben Sturgeon and Oscar Bignall are just two of several youngsters that have enjoyed breakthrough seasons for the Sunset City side.
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