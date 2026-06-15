RYCOB clinched the Paul Henry Gold Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Castletown at the Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
The win rounds off a memorable campaign for the northerners, adding to the Woods Cup and promotion back to the Premier League.
Layton Ballard opening the scoring for Youthie early in the second half before forcing an own goal for the second.
Town halved the deficit late on through Jacob Glover’s deflected effort but the southerners were unable to find an equaliser before being reduced to 10 men following a mini melee.
While the match may have ended on a fiery note, proceedings got off to a cagey start as the two sides sussed each other out.
RYCOB shaded possession in the early stages but it was Castletown who perhaps looked slightly more dangerous in the final third.
Indeed, the first real chance of note fell the way of the Mets when Ross Crawford drove forward and unleashed a venomous shot straight at Youthie keeper Ryan Quigley.
The Stadium outfit went close again when a deep free-kick found the unmarked Harry Hinks inside the six-yard box but his header flashed past the post.
It was then the northerners’ turn to create several chances in quick succession. Firstly, full-back Daniel Callow ventured forward and tried his luck from distance but his effort sailed over the bar.
Seconds later, it was the turn of Youthie captain Will Smith who unleashed an effort from the edge of the area but Town keeper Owen Camarda was equal to the task.
At the other end, Crawford went close again when a neat move resulted in the Town No.10 cutting in from the left and firing a low shot which was deflected behind.
RYCOB went even closer to breaking the deadlock when Ballard swung in a peach of a cross to Declin Cowell who got goalside of the Town defence and rose unmarked, but his header whistled just wide.
The same player nearly found the net shortly before half-time when a corner was only half-cleared and he unleashed a half-volley which again sailed wide.
Seconds before the interval, Quigley had to be on his toes to produce an impressive double save to first deny Rob Teare’s stinging drive before reacting quickly to block Crawford’s follow-up effort and ensure it remained goalless at the break.
Youthie emerged from the intermission with renewed attacking intent and it wasn’t long before they found the breakthrough when Dylan Bullock charged into the box and was brought down.
Ballard took responsibility from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way to put RYCOB 1-0 up.
The northerners almost doubled their advantage when Castletown failed to deal with a corner and the ball reached Brodie Culshaw but his effort on the stretch was thwarted by Camarda at point-blank range.
There was no denying Youthie though, as they made it 2-0 just after the hour mark when Ballard stole possession deep in Town territory and his attempted cutback was inadvertently directed into his own net by Hinks.
RYCOB were millimetres away from making it 3-0 in style when Adrian Skrabucha took aim from 25 yards out and smashed a shot off the post with the keeper well beaten.
Out of nowhere though, Castletown dragged themselves back into the contest late on when Glover’s deflected shot made its way past Quigley to halve the deficit and give the southerners a lifeline.
But any hopes of a comeback were extinguished deep into injury-time when Teare was given his marching orders after losing his cool in the aftermath of a 50/50 challenge and it wasn’t long before referee Nick Cowell’s whistle confirmed Youthie as the 2026 Gold Cup champions.
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