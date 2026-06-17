The Patrick Crookall Middle Distance Triathlon took place in Ramsey last Sunday.
Organised by Manx Tri Club in memory of Patrick Crookall, the event was sponsored by Ramsey Crookall and raised funds for Isle Listen.
Centred around Mooragh Park, the gruelling competition tested athletes across a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21.1km half-marathon run.
The performance of the weekend belonged to Clara Isaac who didn't just dominate the women's field to take the win, but she stormed her way onto the overall race podium in third place with a superb sub five-hour finish of 4hr 57min 02sec.
The depth of the women's field was on full display behind her. Amber Carridge secured the senior women's runner-up spot and a fantastic 10th overall in 5h 33m 20s, while Carly Craig put in a brilliant performance to top the veteran women’s 40-49 division in 5h 35m 26s.
Sophie Acton (5h 39m 05s) and Lily Heron (5h 40m 21s) rounded out a competitive top tier for the local women.
In the men's field, James Read delivered a solo masterclass as he claimed the overall victory with a commanding performance, crossing the line in 4h 42m 36s to establish an eight-and-a-half-minute lead over the rest of the field.
Experience shone brightly in the chasing pack, with Kristan King taking second overall and leading vet 40-49 in 4h 51m 14s.
Gareth Gawne claimed a hard-fought fourth overall in 5h 07m 12s and cycling legend Andrew Roche secured fifth overall (first vet 50-59) in 5h 12m 15s.
The mixed teams led the charge at the front of the relay pack. The squad of ‘Nearly the NSC’ - featuring Jessica Cain, Gianni Epifani and Jordan Cain - took the category victory and first place overall among the teams.
Congratulations goes to all the athletes who conquered the gruelling 70.3-mile course and a huge thanks goes to the marshals, kayakers and volunteers who made it all possible
Full chip-timed breakdowns and split percentages can be viewed on Manx Timing Solutions.
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