Race organisers have confirmed the schedule for July’s Southern 100.
The 2026 programme will broadly follow the established format of recent years, beginning on Monday, July 6 with newcomer familiarisation and qualifying.
Sessions are scheduled to run from 6pm until approximately 9.40pm, allowing for two qualifying sessions per solo class and one session for sidecars.
On Tuesday, competitors will take part in a further qualifying session for each class, followed by the opening two races of the meeting.
A key addition to the 2026 schedule is an extra qualifying session on Wednesday morning of the Billown meeting.
Subject to road closure approval, roads will close at 9.45am and reopen by 11.50am, providing sufficient time for one qualifying session per class.
Racing will then continue Wednesday evening, with road closures from 6pm until 9.40pm.
Championship Day will take place on Thursday, July 9, with roads closed from 9.30am until approximately 4.45pm.
A scheduled lunch break will allow roads to reopen between 12.45pm and 1.30pm.
In a change to previous years, the meeting will conclude with the Solo Championship Race, with the Sidecar Championship Race now positioned as the penultimate race of the meeting.
Race secretary Rachel Palmer said: ‘This additional session has only been made possible thanks to the support and cooperation of a wide range of people including our marshals, medics and local landowners, to whom we are very grateful.
‘It will give us greater flexibility should we face any weather disruption and importantly provides riders with more time on the course.’
The meeting will come to a close with the ever-popular prize presentation being held in the fanzone in Castletown Square on the Thursday evening from 8pm.
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