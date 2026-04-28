Round three of the Isle of Man Karting Association Championship took place at the Jurby Motordrome on Sunday.
It was a chilly start to the day, but conditions brightened up by lunchtime, setting the scene for some excellent racing across all classes.
Action began with the Honda Cadet Extreme class, where Jacob Murray dominated from the outset by claiming victory in all three heats.
The final followed a similar pattern, with Murray starting from pole position and storming away as soon as the flag dropped. He increased his advantage lap after lap to take the chequered flag by an impressive 8.38 seconds.
Behind him, Finn Clark and Kye Beaumont enjoyed a close battle for second and third places respectively, while Max Boland, Ethan Lord and Asher Khan all produced strong performances.
Lewis Beevers also showed some excellent racing, and novice driver Roman Hooper impressed on his debut appearance, improving his lap times in every session. Murray also set the fastest lap of the class with a time of 55.06 seconds.
In the Honda Junior Extreme class, Cav Sweeney claimed victories in heats one and three, while Casey Crone took the honours in heat two.
The final produced some of the closest racing of the day.
Starting from pole, Sweeney led into the opening bend, but Casey Crone and Jack Kelly were right on his bumper throughout.
With no room for mistakes over the 13-lap contest, Sweeney defended superbly all the way to the chequered flag, securing victory by only 0.064 seconds from Crone in second, while Kelly completed the podium in third.
Kelly also recorded the fastest lap of the race with a time of 52.62 seconds.
The Honda Senior Extreme class also delivered strong competition throughout the day.
Dan Crossley completed a clean sweep of the heats before carrying that form into the final.
Leading the field around on the rolling lap, Crossley made a perfect start once the flag dropped, charging into the first bend and quickly building a commanding lead.
He extended the gap with every lap to take the victory by 9.68 seconds from Dan Fielden in second place.
The battle for third was much tighter, with Lee Hill just managing to hold on to the final podium spot ahead of Chris Drinkwater. The fastest lap of 51.27s was set by Crossley.
Results (final only): Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Jacob Murray; 2, Finn Clark; 3, Kye Beaumont; 4,Max Boland; 5, Ethan Lord; 6, Asher Khan; 7, Lewis Beevers; 8, Roman Hooper. Honda Junior Extreme 1, Cav Seeney; 2, Casey Crone; 3, Jack Kelly; 4, Charlie Lord; 5, Jamie Burns. Honda Senior Extreme 1, Daniel Crossley; 2, Dan Fielden; 3, Lee Hill; 4, Chris Drinkwater; 5, Daniel Jopson; 6, Saul Bawden; 7, John Pearson.
Thanks go to the clerk of the course Stephen Dillon, the Medic, officials, marshals and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
The Championship’s next round is on Sunday, June 21. Spectators welcome.
LIZ JOHNSON
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