The Murray Lambden Open athletics meeting is being held this Saturday over the perimeter roadway of the National Sports Centre in Douglas.
The annual race walking and road running event is named after one of the island’s best ever race walkers who became an equally passionate runner after his walking career.
Once again a group of top Irish, mainly junior race walkers are taking part and they always seem to put in some exciting, high-level performances.
The race walking starts at 10am with the junior 1km, 2km and 3km walks, followed at 10.45 by combined 5km, 10km and 20km walks for the senior and older junior athletes.
The run which starts at 1.30pm is an open 10km for men and women.
Entrants can collect their numbers at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse, with registration closing 15 minutes prior to the start time of their event.
Entries are now closed and no further applications will be taken on the day.
If you require more details please contact Bridget by email – [email protected] or by text/telephone on 497594.
snaefell and tholtans fell race on sunday
The Snaefell and Tholtans Fell Race takes place this Sunday, starting and finishing from the Bungalow on the Mountain Road.
The race distance is 9.5km with a total ascent of 570 metres.
Start time for what is the third counter in the Callin Wild-sponsored Manx Fell League is 10am, with registration in the building alongside Victory Cafe from 9am.
There is also a short course option which is a counter in the Junior Fell Running Championships. More info on both races at http://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?elid=Y&event_id=11223