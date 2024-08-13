Former Manx Grand Prix race winner Nathan Harrison will return to the event in August with the Onchan man contesting two races under the H&H Motorcycles banner.
Seventh in this year’s Senior TT, the 26-year old will ride a 750cc RC45 Honda in the RST Classic Superbike race, set to be held over four laps on Bank Holiday Friday, as well as a 400cc Honda in the three-lap PE Lightweight race next Friday afternoon.
Harrison made his debut at the Manx in 2018 and just a year later won both the Junior and Senior races on his 600cc Honda, lapping at more than 122mph in the latter.
He had to wait until 2022 to make his TT debut but impressed on his Honda machinery finishing 10th in that year’s Senior race, a performance that brought him to the attention of Honda Racing UK who he’s ridden for since.
He’s competed in the classic races at the Manx for the last two years finishing in a superb second place in the 2022 Classic Superbike race riding the Greenall Kawasaki where he also set the fastest lap of the race at an impressive 126.326mph, a speed only bettered in the class by Bruce Anstey, Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop.
Injury forced him to miss last year’s TT but he made his racing return at the Manx where he deputised for Lee Johnston on the Ashcourt Racing RC45 Honda.
It was another strong showing for the Onchan rider with fifth place and a near 122mph lap the outcome.
His experience on the RC45, made famous at the TT in the 1990s by the likes of Steve Hislop, Joey Dunlop, Phillip McCallen, Ian Simpson and Jim Moodie, will no doubt stand Harrison in good stead, and with a strong TT under his belt earlier this year, he’ll be more than confident of another good performance.
The bike will be run out of Harrison’s own H&H Motorcycles business as will the 400cc Honda both he and his dad Dean have built specifically for the Lightweight race where they will be aiming to be the first 400cc machine to finish as well as pushing the 250cc two-strokes all the way.