National vest for Thorley in cross-country champs
Ross Thorley (centre) Masters winner 30-40 class BC Xcountry mtb champs 2022
Ross Thorley of Manx Viking Wheelers won the Male Masters class of British Cycling’s National Cross-Country MTB Championships last weekend.
The two-day meeting took place at Kirroughtree Forest near Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway.
On a good day the Isle of Man would be visible from that area of southwest Scotland, but there was little opportunity to sightsee across the Irish Sea either day on this occasion.
The team of six Isle of Man riders were managed by Elliot Baxter, who won the junior national mtb title back in 1996.
After weeks of dry weather it rained hard on Saturday, but it was brighter and showery on Sunday when Thorley, a motocrosser in his youth, got into the Masters lead at about half-distance.
The lead had constantly changed hands for the first few laps of the muddy and somewhat slippery course, but he ultimately took the 30-39 age group win from Daniel Moore (Muckle CC) and Nathan Wilson (Wilsons Wheels).
Earlier, in the male youth events, Oscar Gaylor and Will Curphey finished second and eighth, but that only tells half the story.
Being their first British Cycling MTB event, the two Team RL360 riders had to start from the back of the grid, so to get through to the front was really impressive.
They were in fact ranked 49th and 50th, so coach/mentor Baxter was amazed when Gaylor and Curphey completed the first lap in seventh and eighth respectively.
Gaylor ultimately made it up to second place behind Max Standen (Southfork Racing), with Curphey eighth, but Baxter firmly believes they could have been first and second had they not had to start from the rear of what was a strong field.
‘They both made an impression on the British Cycling coach,’ confirmed Baxter, a former Team Raleigh and Giant rider.
Callum Salisbury (Utmost Isle of Man) also was gridded at the rear of the junior race, but he similarly managed to pick his way though on the climbs up to 10th place at the close.
Eric Kelly (MVW) took part in the sport class on the Saturday in very wet conditions, finishing an excellent fourth in his first off-island race.
Unfortunately Kirree Quayle was unwell and therefore unable to start the women’s event, but she was confirmed as finishing fourth overall in the British Elite Women’s Series.
Salisbury finished eighth in the junior men’s class.
l The riders wish to thank Manx Viking Wheelers and Isle of Man Sport for support.
