A new book has been released on the history of sidecar racing at the TT.
‘A History of the Sidecar TT Races, 1923-2023’ is written by local author and curator of social history at Manx National Heritage, Matthew Richardson.
The book charts 100 years of three-wheeled action at the event starting with the first race in 1923, bringing things pretty much up to date with the record-breaking exploits of the Birchall brothers last year as they became the first pairing to lap at 120mph-plus.
In between there’s tales of West German domination in the 1950s and Yamaha’s two-stroke golden period of the 1970s where they powered the likes of world champions George O’Dell and Jock Taylor to victory.
Priced at £25, the hardback has been published by Pen and Sword Books and is available to order online at https://www.pen-and-sword.co.uk/A-History-of-the-Sidecar-TT-Races-1923-2023-Hardback/p/50640