A new charity in the island is looking to engage with as many sports clubs with junior sections as possible as it gathers information to help shape its future services.
PlayMaker (registered charity number 1361) was launched last month with the aim of providing financial assistance to young people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to access sport.
The charity is now asking for clubs to fill in an enrolment form that will help it understand the costs, commitment levels and logistics around junior sport in the island.
At the time of PlayMaker’s official launch in June chairperson Rebekah Dalrymple said: 'We believe every young person in the Isle of Man deserves the opportunity to give sport their best shot, but because of various financial reasons this is not always the case.
'With the effects of the cost-of-living crisis still being felt, parents and families perhaps don't always have the money to afford kit, affiliation fees or even the bus fare to get to training or fixtures.
'Having spoken to teachers as well as people involved in various sports clubs, we know this is a problem that exists in the island.
'We believe sports play a significant role in society, from improving physical, mental and social health to shaping how we work and live together within our community.
'If we can help remove some of these monetary barriers and get more young people involved in sport no matter what their ability, we genuinely believe the Isle of Man will be a better place for it.’
Speaking about the enrolment form that went live on its website this week, Rebekah added: ‘In order for us to work efficiently there is some important information we need to gather from each club so that we have a good understanding of the costs, commitment levels and logistics of each sport that we could potentially engage with.
‘As such, we would kindly ask that any clubs with junior sections or members complete this form https://form.jotform.com/242023835155047 at their earliest opportunity.
‘All being well, we will open its first lot of applications for support at the end of September, however we will only be able to work with clubs who have enrolled with us by providing the required information.’
For further information about the form or the charity in general please email [email protected] or follow the charity on social media.