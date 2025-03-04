Isle of Man Karting Racing Association’s season got off to a brilliant start in a cold but sunny conditions in Jurby on Sunday.
There was excitement throughout as whoever won their individual classes would claim the ‘IM’ plate which they can use for the year on their karts.
Action got underway with the Honda Cadet Extreme class with young Benjamin Bradshaw taking heats one and three, while Charlie Gregg claimed the middle one.
The final saw Bradshaw and Gregg racing bumper-to-bumper, but it was the latter who just managed to squeeze home and take the chequered flag 0.119 seconds in front of his rival.
Jacob Murray finished third, while novice driver Casey Crone drove well on debut. Bradshaw set the fastest lap of 53.69 seconds.
Saul Bawden claimed a full-house of wins in the heats of the Honda Junior Extreme class.
In the final, Bawden got his head down and went on to take the chequered flag in front of Jack Kelly and George Molyneux who have moved up from the Cadet class. Kelly set the fastest lap of 53.47s.
Charlie Quine secured a clean sweep and set the fastest lap of 49.06s in the Rotax Inter Max class.
There were some strong contenders throughout the Junior Rotax class, which was sponsored by Gregg Memorials.
Travis Bradshaw dominated in the heats, before fending off Jayjay Plowman and Eddie Dillon to take the win in the in final followed by Plowman, Dillon, Benjamin Wells and Euan Bainborough.
Plowman set the fastest lap of 46.18s.
There was some great racing throughout the MES Ltd-sponsored Honda Senior Extreme class, with Lee Hill claiming a full house of wins throughout the heats.
The final showed some intense racing as Hill, who was on pole, took the lead into the first bend but hot on his bumper were Dan Fielden and Finn Callister.
There was no room for any mistakes as they continued bumper to bumper, but Hill defended his lead throughout the 15 laps and managed to take the chequered flag 3.31 seconds in front of Fielden and Callister.
Well done to the remaining drivers who showed some great racing. Hill’s lap of 51.69s was the class’s fastest of the day.
Thanks go to the clerk of the course Roger Moore, all the marshals, medic, timing Yonne Dillon and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout the day.
Thanks also go to championship sponsor Jopson Property Rentals plus class sponsors MES Ltd and Gregg Memorials.
The association’s next meeting at the Jurby Kart Circuit is on Sunday, March 23. Spectators are most welcome.
Results (finals only): Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Charlie Gregg; 2, Benjamin Bradshaw; 3, Jacob Murray; 4, Casey Crone; 5, Kye Beaumont. Honda Junior Extreme 1, Saul Bawden; 2, Jack Kelly; 3, George Molyneux. Rotax Inter max 1, Charlie Quine. Junior Rotax Max 1, Travis Bradshaw; 2, Jayjay Plowman; 3, Eddie Dillon; 4, Benjamin Well; 5, Euan Bainborough. Honda Senior Extreme 1, Lee Hill; 2, Dan Fielden; 3, Finn Callister; 4, Chris Drinkwater; 5, Michael Hall; 6Alex Connor; 7, Daniel Jopson; 8, John Pearson.
LIZ JOHNSON