The Isle of Man’s secondary schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) have successfully applied to become part of Sport England’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).
The innovative programme supports young people to gain qualifications alongside their sporting pursuits, follow other interests, and further their personal development.
Guy Taylor, TASS national director, said: ‘The accreditation to the Dual Career Accreditation Scheme formally recognises their commitment to supporting student-athletes, to ensure they reach their potential in their chosen sport and in the classroom.’
The blanket accreditation means the island is the only jurisdiction in the British Isles to have its whole education system signed-up.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education Sport and Culture, said: ‘The potentially transformative project will mean the next generation’s sporting successes will not come at the expense of their education.
‘This exciting development will without doubt enhance the great work that already goes on in our schools and at UCM.’
The island’s schools and UCM will now join a network of educational institutions across the British Isles that deliver core support services, such as physiotherapy, nutrition, lifestyle support, to hundreds of student-athletes each year.
While some of these services focus solely on developing sporting performance, the dual career structure and academic flexibility policies are central to the help available to athletes based at an accredited site.
The 16-time Paralympic medallist, said: ‘I believe we have a duty to help young people to achieve their potential, whilst prioritising their welfare, wellbeing and education.
‘For me it’s a vitally important measure to ensuring all athletes have the chance to pursue an education and enjoy a more well-rounded approach to life.’
All the schools were supported with their applications by Isle of Man Sport and the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC.
During this process, 33 potential stars have been receiving support through a pilot scheme, receiving mentoring and access to elite facilities, performance services and workshops that fit around their studies.