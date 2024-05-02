The 2024 stock car season got underway at Onchan Raceway on Saturday evening in perfect conditions.
There was plenty of entertainment throughout from the ninja karts, junior rods, 1300 saloons, production rods and bangers.
Anna Savino got the action underway by claiming the chequered flag in her debut race in the junior rods white and yellow championship ahead of Harlow Hooper and Alex.
The Onchan Raceway Drivers Experience Ninja karts class saw Dylan Westbrook win heats one and three, with Mason Ross claiming heat two.
Westbrook took the overall honours from Ross, while Carter French was third and Roman Hooper fourth.
Savino went on to win heat one of the Mike’s Motors-sponsored junior rods, with Macaulay Teare claiming heat two and three.
Aidan O’Boyle claimed a second and two thirds to complete the podium. Savino won the meeting overall from Teare and O’Boyle.
Tillie Stapleton, Alex, Riley Hooper, Harlow Hooper, Tommie Quayle and Cameron Cannon took fourth to ninth respectively.
The 1300 saloons saw James McAllister claim the first and second heats plus the overall win, with Lee Jordan taking the third heat and second overall. Robert Hooper claimed a brace of thirds to complete the podium, with Chris Quayle fourth and Antony Aspell fifth.
The Mannin Motors production rods first heat went to Brian Purdy, with Georgina Moore winning heat two and Jake Hooper heat three, Purdy took the overall honours from Moore and Hooper, with Robert Hooper fourth and Davide Smithies fifth.
The Drain Jetta bangers saw Darren Dooley claim a hat-trick of wins n his debut meeting, taking the overall honours from Jordan Halligan-Bunce and James Exon.
Robert Hooper, Rian Gilbert, Jordan Dougherty and Vinnie Magee finished fourth to seventh respectively.
The action resumes this Saturday, May 4 with racing starting at 5pm.
YVONNE DILLON