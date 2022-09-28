No change to nine-day format for 2023 MGP
Subscribe newsletter
Despite a somewhat mixed response to the new, shortened format for the Manx Grand Prix last month, there will be no major changes ahead of the centenary event in 2023.
It will continue to be centred around the August Bank Holiday, next year’s MGP will start on Sunday, August 20 and conclude on Monday, August 28.
The 100th anniversary will bring with it an additional programme of special events that will both pay tribute to the event’s long-established history and celebrate the future successes yet to come.
Racing will commence on Friday, August 25 and the event will come to a climax on the Bank Holiday Monday, but contingency road closures will be available on Tuesday, August 29 in the event of any postponements or delays to the race schedule.
John McBride, chairman, Manx Motor Cycle Club, said: ‘It was truly wonderful to see so many fans back in the island as the Manx Grand Prix returned after three years away. There was an overwhelmingly positive response from marshals, officials, riders and teams to the new-look five-race programme that attracted a strong quality of entry that saw some great racing out on the TT Mountain Course, and was delivered with significantly reduced time pressures.
‘As promoter of the event, the club works closely alongside the race organisers, ACU Events, the TT Marshals Association and Manx Road Racing Medical Services to create an event format that can be successfully delivered and enjoyed by all.
‘The Manx Grand Prix is heavily reliant upon the commitment of volunteers and the new format ensures all elements can be delivered with the full support of these critical organisations.
‘Due to visitor travel patterns and work commitments for many local residents, racing can no longer take place across a full two-week period due to shortages across the whole spectrum of volunteers; race officials, medics and marshals.
‘As we now focus on the preparations for 2023, I look forward to seeing fans return to the Manx for our centenary celebrations. It’s going to be an incredibly special year as we celebrate an event that is so well-established in the island’s road racing heritage.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |