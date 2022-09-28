John McBride, chairman, Manx Motor Cycle Club, said: ‘It was truly wonderful to see so many fans back in the island as the Manx Grand Prix returned after three years away. There was an overwhelmingly positive response from marshals, officials, riders and teams to the new-look five-race programme that attracted a strong quality of entry that saw some great racing out on the TT Mountain Course, and was delivered with significantly reduced time pressures.