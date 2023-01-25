This weekend is the last opportunity to nominate teams or individuals for the various 2022 Isle of Man Sports Awards categories.
Over the past month we have been highlighting some of the performances achieved by our sportsmen and women throughout the year from under-21 to veteran.
Teams have also been featured, as have our talented disability athletes.
Two other categories to be considered are coach and administrator of the year.
The island sent a large team to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer, participating in eight sports – namely athletics, swimming, cycling, boxing, triathlon, gymnastics, badminton and, for the first time, para-weight lifting.
It’s possible that one of the team managers from that line-up is worthy of a nomination, or perhaps the overall general team manager Graeme Hatcher.
In addition, perhaps the chef de mission Erica Bellhouse for all her work in an administrative role both in the period leading up to the Games and during the fortnight or so of attendance in Birmingham.
Two other names sure to be on everyone’s lips are former FC Isle of Man manager Chris Bass and coach Lee Dixon (the current director of operations).
The Lifetime Achievement Award is always one of the highlights of the evening and there are numerous people worthy of consideration.
Last year, the recipient was former journalist and leading all-round sportsman Colin Brown, a multiple Isle of Man tennis champion.
The Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration Award is a fairly new addition to the list of categories, but one that is highly prized and valued.
The 2021 recipient was trans-Atlantic single-handed oarsman Andy Baker.
What about Ramsey man Paul Shanley who ran 10 kilometres (six miles) every day for charity - in excess of 2,000 miles total.
The official closing date for nominations is this Sunday, January 29 (no late entries will be accepted).
Cut out the nomination form on this page, fill in the requisite details and post or hand deliver the forms to the address at the bottom of the form.
Online forms are also available.
The Isle of Man Sports Awards ceremony takes place at the Villa Marina on Thursday, March 30.