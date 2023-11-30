Sports fans are being invited to submit their nominations for the 2023 Isle of Man Sports Awards.
In total there will be 12 categories and all nominees must be Manx or lived on the Isle of Man for at least two years.
People have three weeks to submit their nominations online or by emailing [email protected] before Thursday, December 21 when a shortlist will be drawn up.
The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in the Villa Marina on Wednesday, February 28.
The awards are being staged three weeks earlier than normal to enable more athletes who are based off-island to attend.
List of categories: Sportsman of the Year; Sportswoman of the Year; IoM Sports Ambassador; Under-21 Sportsman of the Year; Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year; Disability Sportsperson of the Year; Veteran Sportsperson of the Year; Sports Administrator of the Year; Sports Coach of the Year; Sports Team of the Year; Lifetime Achievement; The Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration Award.
IoM Sport’s executive chairman, Sarah Corlett, said: ‘The ceremony is a fitting way to celebrate the achievements of our athletes and of people who get involved through coaching, officiating, organising and participating over another action-packed year.
‘We’re very fortunate to have such a talented and supportive sporting community and the awards not only recognise those competing, but those that help them to achieve.’
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘This is very exciting time and I am confident that the achievements, dedication and commitment shown by our athletes, teams, volunteers, coaches and officials will make shortlisting a difficult job.
‘It was fabulous to see so many Manx athletes performing at such a high level this year, and in many cases, taking on the world’s best.’
The nomination form can be found inside this week’s Manx Independent, on sale now