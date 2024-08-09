This year’s Northern 10km road race takes places on Tuesday, August 13 as part of the No Rest For The Wicked series.
Individuals not taking part in the series are still welcome to enter on the night.
Registration takes place at Ramsey Football Club’s Ballacloan Stadium from 6 to 6.45 pm.
The race starts at 7pm and takes place in and around Mooragh Park and the surrounding areas.
Toilet and changing rooms are available before and after at the football club.
Refreshments and a short presentation will be made after the race, at approximately 8.15pm.