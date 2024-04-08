The Green Final Handicap Tournament, one of the highlights of the Manx badminton season, took place recently at the NSC secondary sports hall.
Vikings A beat Northern A to win the prestigious trophy, which is named after the former sports newspaper of the same name.
It was a similar story in 1997 when the Douglas club were also crowned Green Final champions.
This picture shows the victorious line up from 27 years ago: (Back row, left to right) Kevin O’Loughlin, John Simpson, David Craig and Andrew Nicholson.
(Front row) Janice Bridson, Hayley Corlett, Margaret Daughen and Lynda Cadamy.
Simpson presented the current side with the trophy and medals after their recent success the other week.
