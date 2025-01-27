Olympic triathlon star Georgia Taylor-Brown will be the special guest at the Mezzo Isle of Man Sports Awards in Douglas next month.
Georgia played a pivotal role in Team Great Britain's success at last summer's Paris Olympics, securing a bronze medal in the mixed team relay.
She had previously earned silver in the individual triathlon and team gold in the mixed relay at Tokyo 2020.
The 30-year-old from Manchester is also a former World Triathlon Champion and Commonwealth Games medallist, making her one of the sport’s most accomplished athletes.
Georgia said: ‘I am really excited to attend.
‘It will be my first visit to the Isle of Man, but I am well aware of the island’s deep sporting roots. I can’t wait to meet the athletes and immerse myself in the island’s sporting culture for a few days.’
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘I am delighted that Georgia has accepted our invitation and I am confident that everyone attending will gain valuable insights from her dedication, resilience, and success.’
Tom Broadbent, representing Mezzo Management Group, the headline sponsor, added: ‘Mezzo Management Group is thrilled to sponsor this year’s prestigious event. As a global sports management agency with deep roots in the Isle of Man, it felt like a natural fit.
Hundreds of sports fans are expected to attend the celebration on Thursday, February 27 with tickets, priced at just £5, available for purchase at www.villagaiety.com or at the Villa Marina box office.