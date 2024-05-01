In a repeat of this year’s Woods Cup final, DHSOB and Foxdale met in DPS Ltd Division Two at Blackberry Lane on Tuesday, playing out a 2-2 draw.
The result means that Onchan – who had a number of players down watching the game – have made a swift return to the Canada Life Premier League without kicking a ball following their relegation last term.
The Miners were looking for revenge following their cup defeat and deservedly took a 2-0 half-time lead.
DHSOB’s goalkeeper Sam Holliday was the busier of two shot-stoppers in the opening 45 minutes.
He had to come rushing out early on to neutralise a Jay Chatwood attack when the striker was clean through, before the Old Boys number one also pulled off two superb one-handed saves at full-stretch as the visitors continued to press.
On 33 minutes though, the Miners took a deserved lead when Jack Smith crossed from the right and Liam Cannan directed his header home from close range.
Just before half-time, the visitors doubled their advantage. The Blackberry Lane outfit looked to play the ball out from the back, but Chatwood pounced and stroked the ball into the net to make it 2-0.
After the break though, Old Boys looked a rejuvenated force, having a penalty claim turned down early on.
This new-found momentum saw them strike twice within three minutes. On the hour mark, George Kearns’ ball over the top was collected by Nick Bass who capitalised on some defensive hesitancy and guided a low shot into the goal to halve Foxdale’s lead.
Bass was causing all sorts of problems in the attacking third in the second half and he also had a say in the equaliser.
He threaded a pass through to Cameron Brew who dinked the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper Andy Ball and into the net to restore match parity.
Both sides had chances to score a winner late on but it wasn’t to be and the points were shared at the final whistle.
If Foxdale beat Malew this Saturday, they will become the remaining team to get promoted.
This will lead to a mouth-watering clash next Tuesday involving Onchan and Foxdale which will have big say as to who will go up as Division Two champions.
- Elsewhere in the second division, Colby beat Malew 5-2 which means Michael United cannot qualify for Gold Cup.
The latter side defeated Castletown 3-2 at Balleira Road, a result which ends Town’s hopes of promotion.
The other match played in the second tier saw Governor’s Athletic record a 3-1 victory over Gymns in Tromode.
PAUL HATTON