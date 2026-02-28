One of the TT’s most experienced sidecar drivers is set to return to the Grandstand startline this summer.
John Holden, 68, will team-up with Phil Hyde aboard the Carl Cox Motorsport DMR Yamaha for this year’s event.
The Blackburn man, victorious in 2011 and 2016, will contest both three-lap Sidecar races, joining a grid that also includes his son George who made his first appearance at the event in 2025.
John made his TT debut in 1988, soon establishing himself as one of the most consistent sidecar drivers in the field.
In 51 race starts, his record stands at two wins, 22 podiums and 39 top-10 finishes. His fastest lap of 117.878mph, set in 2018, ranks him fourth fastest driver of all time.
Only Dave Molyneux, with 31 podiums, has stood on the rostrum more often.
After missing the 2025 event, Holden admitted the absence was difficult.
While proud to watch George compete, he described it as ‘miserable’ not to be riding himself.
Encouraged by his wife and former sidecar competitor Fiona [Baker-Holden], he has elected to return for 2026.
Passenger Phil also brings significant Mountain Course experience. Since his TT debut in 2013, he has secured multiple top-10 finishes and has lapped in excess of 113mph.
John said: “We’re here to challenge people’s expectations and hopefully make history. Beating George would be a tall order, but I do have the experience over him.
‘Phil and I have a lot of laps between us, and we’ve proved before that you can be competitive without having the most horsepower.
‘There is nothing like the TT. Fiona encouraged me to come back, and I’m also really looking forward to doing a parade lap with her.
‘That will be very special, especially as she has unfinished business following her crash in 2018.’
