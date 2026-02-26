Isle of Man boxer Jade Burden will fight for a Commonwealth title in April.
The 34-year-old professional will face Katie Smith for the Commonwealth Silver Super Featherweight title during Hitching Boxing’s fight night at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, April 11.
With four wins from four bouts, Burden will put her undefeated record on the line.
Smith has four wins and one defeat, and is the reigning champion.
Burden said: ‘This fight is another step forward in the direction I’ve been working towards since turning pro.
‘I respect the challenge in front of me, but I fully believe this is my time.
‘I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to this position with putting my career on hold and it’s not an easy selling tickets, paying the opponent and the promoter and walking away with nothing in your pocket, especially with the cost of getting on and off-island for training every week.
‘I’m not there just to make up the numbers. I’m going there to make a statement and bring that belt back to the Isle of Man where it belongs.’
