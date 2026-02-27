Four Isle of Man junior teams are in the UK this weekend playing in the England Hockey Championship Knockout competitions.

All teams face strong opposition as they are now in the quarter-finals and have semi-finals on the horizon.

FIXTURES

Sunday, March 1:

EH Girls U14 Tier Two KO Championships

Under-14 Girls v Rugby & East Warwickshire 4.15pm @ Rugby School

EH Girls U16 Tier Two Plate

Under-16 Girls v Ashby HC 4pm @ Ivanhoe School

EH Girls U18 Tier Two Plate

Under-18 Girls v Khalsa Leamington 4.30pm @ Warwick School

EH Open-Boys U14 Tier Two KO Championships

Under-14 Boys v North Staffordshire HC 10.30am @ Edge Hill University