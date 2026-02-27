Four Isle of Man junior teams are in the UK this weekend playing in the England Hockey Championship Knockout competitions.
All teams face strong opposition as they are now in the quarter-finals and have semi-finals on the horizon.
FIXTURES
Sunday, March 1:
EH Girls U14 Tier Two KO Championships
Under-14 Girls v Rugby & East Warwickshire 4.15pm @ Rugby School
EH Girls U16 Tier Two Plate
Under-16 Girls v Ashby HC 4pm @ Ivanhoe School
EH Girls U18 Tier Two Plate
Under-18 Girls v Khalsa Leamington 4.30pm @ Warwick School
EH Open-Boys U14 Tier Two KO Championships
Under-14 Boys v North Staffordshire HC 10.30am @ Edge Hill University
Comments
