Albany LTC hosted the first in the new series of Open American tennis tournaments on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, two players had to withdraw at short notice but this didn’t detract from the standard of play that at times was extremely competitive.
Playing champions tie-breaks against each pair the eventual winners were Tim Davies and Andrew Mackness with an immaculate full house of 40 points.
Close runners-up were Ray Roberts and James Singleton on 37.
These monthly tournaments prove enjoyable both on and off court, with all the world’s problems debated and solved!
February’s event will be on Tuesday 28th – entries by email to [email protected] or add your name to the list in the clubroom. The £4 fee includes a buffet supper.
l The committee, with the aid of the IoM LTA and it’s development officer is attempting to cover the various junior coaching sessions, usually run by club coach Sean Drewry.
As members will be aware, the latter is away at the moment, testing his tennis skills in the ITF Doubles tournaments – this week’s has been in Turkey. No results received as yet.
l Coaches have been secured to cover the Saturday mini tennis programme, plus another coach is taking the Tuesday and Wednesday after-school lessons.
The Monday and Friday groups are arranged as practice sessions, but to date it does not look likely that the Thursday group will run.
All parents will be informed of any changes; WhatsApp is also being used.
PAT SHARP