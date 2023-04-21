Almost 30 local or Manx-born runners (to David Griffiths’s reckoning) took part in the London Marathon on Sunday.
In good conditions for running, the quickest was Orran Smith in 2hr 34min 58sec, followed less than three minutes behind by resident South African Nhlanhla Fortune Nzama in 2:37.40.
Western AC’s Dave Bignell did a 2:40.35 and full-time fire fighter Tom Hughes, better known as a fell runner, got round well in 2:44.14.
Richard Shipway (Western AC and IoM Veteran Athletes’ Club) had a cracking run of 2:44.46 to finish fourth veteran 55 (second Brit in his age group).
Also going sub-three hours were Eamon Farrell in 2:55.15 and leading local woman Mai Kakehi in 2:58.36.
Other known local performances: Nikki Arthur 3:02.02, Mike Garrett in 3:04.16, Nigel Quaye 3:07.56, Dawn Atherton 3:13.47, Helen Taylor 3:15.53, Col Mackie 3:17.40, Emma McMullan 3:33.47, Nigel Armstrong 3:39.40, Ben O’Neill 3:43.43, Rosy Craine 3:45.09, Charlotte McLean 3:59:43, Sarah Air 4:00:53, Wiktoria Maliszak 4:01.16, Kathy Garrett 4:09.57, Alex Callister 4:10.18, Rebecca Greatbatch 4:45.48, Katy Tucker 5:00.50, Vicky Heavey 5:20.58, Jan Cooil 5:33.05, Dee Gimbert 5:39.09 and Olivia Swayne 6:09.38.