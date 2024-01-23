Orran Smith carried an engagement ring in his backpack the full way in last week’s 268-mile Montane Spine Race.
When he reached the end of the five-day run across the full length of the Pennine Way, he took the ring out of his pack and asked his partner of three years, Nikki Arthur, to marry him.
The latter had completed her shorter 160-mile Challenger North event the previous day, securing third place in that race overall and first woman.
The pair have been together since May 2021. When asked if he got down on one knee to propose to Nikki at the finish in Kirk Yetholm on Thursday morning, Orran answered: ‘I sure did but I needed help to get back up.’
Commenting on the mammoth non-stop event, which started a week last Sunday from Edale, in the Peak District of Derbyshire, the 44-year-old running coach said: ‘I had a pretty good race all considered. I knew going into it that the competition was going to be fierce but my training had gone really well so I was prepared to give it my best.
‘We all started out really fast and after four or five hours I decided to back off from the main group. I was pretty sure anyone continuing at that pace would be suffering in the later stages.
‘I continued at my own pace up until Malham Cove [North Yorks] where I met a fellow competitor Rury Harris. We stuck together right up until leaving Alston [Cumbria] where I edged ahead.
‘I began feeling good again and started to pick my pace up. I continued at a pretty decent pace up until Bellingham [Northumberland]. It was still daylight when I got there and I really wanted to make the most of this so I just stopped for food and to change my socks.
‘Then I continued north to Byrness using the rest of the daylight. As it became dark though I struggled to stay awake and was having terrible hallucinations. I managed to get to Byrness, albeit in a much slower time than I’d have liked.
‘I replenished with two plates of hot food and wrapped up warm for the final 26 mile section through the Cheviots.’
But the hallucinations persisted and he added that it became incredibly difficult to move at any kind of speed.
Halfway to safety hut one Orran came across a runner named Anna from the Spine Challenger North event who was also struggling.
From this point on the pair continued together, keeping each other focused and progressing with regular chat. Shortly before the final descent they came across a distressed runner with a couple of pals.
Orran and Anna assisted with getting the runner warm and into her bivvi, then Anna stayed with the group waiting for the Mountain Rescue team to arrive.
As the situation was under control Orran was able to continue to the finish in the Scottish Borders with another fellow runner from the Spine Challenger North race.
The Peel man finished in 95 hours but was awarded a 15-minute good samaritan time bonus for assisting with the distressed runner, bringing my time to 94hr 48min 36sec, a 10-hour personal best and a sixth place finish overall. There were 72 non-finishers.
‘I’m made up with my performance. It was an incredibly tough race but that’s exactly what I expected,’ concluded Orran.
His now fiancée was also delighted with her time and had absolutely no idea she would perform the way she did.
‘Looking at both the previous male and female records she would never have predicted such a fast time,’ continued Orran.
‘She had no real navigational issues other than being a bit disorientated through a diversion after CP1. That is when she met up with the pack she ran with through the first night and second day.
‘Nikki was held back at a checkpoint due to being extremely dizzy and unwell. The support team were fantastic and helped her get on her way.
‘She lost the pack she had been running with but made the time back and left the following checkpoint back with them again.
‘The dizziness returned the following night and the safety team monitored her the rest of the race.
‘The Irish contingent she was running with were fantastic and really made the race for her.’
Nikki’s time was 52hr 17m 19s. She was almost eight hours ahead of the second woman and less than half an hour behind the second-placed man.
It is likely that Nikki may consider the full Spine race next year if she gets an entry.
A few days after arriving home in the island they both received confirmation that they had been shortlisted for Isle of Man Sports Awards - Orran in the Veteran class and Nikki in Sportswoman.