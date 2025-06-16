The 2025 Manx Telecom Parish Walk takes place this weekend.
Registration for Saturday’s event, which has drawn an entry of more than 1,200, takes place this week on Wednesday and Thursday evening.
Both sessions take place in the NSC’s secondary hall, Wednesday’s between 5.30 and 8.30pm and Thursday’s between 5.30 and 7.30pm.
Ahead of registration opening, organisers have said: ‘To speed up the registration process, please ensure that you know your race number (you will receive an email confirming the final instructions and race numbers will also available here on this website).
‘You will not be able to compete in the Manx Telecom Parish Walk unless you register and if you are unable to attend in person you may arrange for someone to collect your number for you.
‘Whilst registering you can also select mobile numbers on which to receive text messages of your progress.
‘For 2025, we are offering a 'bag drop' facility whereby competitors finishing in Peel can drop off a bag with us before the start on race day which we will take to Peel for you.
‘Bags dropped off with us can be collected from the Phillip Christian Centre, which is behind Peel town hall. There is no charge for this service.’
The walk itself starts on the NSC’s athletics track at 8am on Saturday morning.
Organisers request that, wherever possible, participants are dropped off outside the NSC, walk to the start or use public transport.
There will be no parking facilities at the outside part of the NSC and very limited availability at the main site off Groves Road.
- Preview of this weekend’s event in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.
