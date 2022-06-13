Parish Walk to take centre stage this weekend

The 2022 edition of the Manx Telecom Parish Walk will take place this weekend.

The event gets underway at the National Sports Centre on Saturday morning with an 8am shotgun start.

Competitors have 24 hours to complete the 85-mile course around the island’s 17 parishes and reach the finish on Douglas Promenade.

Nearly 1,300 people have entered this year’s event, including last year’s winner Paul Atherton who successfully completed the distance in a time of 15 hours 23 minutes and 41 seconds in 2021.

Other notable names include the likes of Richard Gerrard, Andrew Titley and Liam Parker.

Defending women’s champion Sammy Bowden will be hoping to make it back-to-back successes in the event, but the likes of Lorna Gleave, Steph Burton and Louise Gimson will also be aiming to challenge.

Registration will take place on the evenings of Wednesday and Thursday this week when walkers will be invited to pick up their entrant’s pack from the NSC.

This year the pack will include a collapsible reusable cup for use at the water stations as one of the environmental initiatives introduced to reduce the amount of single-use plastic at the event.

For more information on the race, please go to https://www.parishwalk.com