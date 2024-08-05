Despite being restricted to only 151, Peel and St John’s managed to defeat Cronkbourne by bowling them out for 82 at Tromode on Saturday.
The result maintain the Saints position at the top of the Weekend Premier league.
Crosby kept up the pressure on the league leaders with an away win against Finch Hill.
Cronkbourne’s decision to put Peel in to bat first looked like the right call as they bowled them out in the 31st over.
After Eddie Beard and Ollie Webster put on 54 for the opening wicket, wickets fell in quick succession.
At one point the leaders were 93 for six before late-order runs – notably from Kieran Cawte with 16 - enabled them to set a target of 152.
JJ Griffin was the pick of Cronkbourne’s bowlers with 5 for 36 including the prize wicket of Webster, who was Peel’s top scorer with 48.
Although Josh Clough and Corbin Liebenberg built a strong partnership of 46 for the second wicket after the early loss of Ravishankar Radhakrishnan, the wicket of Clough sparked a collapse with four wickets falling for only four runs to leave Cronkbourne 50 for five.
The innings was wrapped up by all-rounder Webster with five wickets as Cronkbourne were all out for 82.
In the league’s other game Crosby travelled to King Williams College to face Finch Hill who desperately need a win to move out of the division’s relegation position.
Sam Barnett’s 62 from only 40 balls, with Spencer Clarke adding 22, saw Finch Hill set Crosby a target of 168.
Although Finch Hill made a good start, and at one point had Crosby under pressure at 30 for three, a partnership of 110 for the fourth wicket between Jamie Brown (67) and George Newton (50no) ultimately proved decisive in a six-wicket win for Crosby.
A young Castletown side stay top of Division One after a seven-wicket win against their nearest challengers Peel.
A half-century from Cameron Roome and an unbeaten 50 partnership for the fourth wicket between Jarred Shepherd (22) and Harry Deering (39) saw them reach the target after Peel were all out for 138 in the 24th over.
Garreth Roome and Jarred Shepherd were the pick of the Castletown bowlers with three wickets each.
In the Division’s other game, Cronkbourne’s James Plumbley sparked a Crosby B collapse.
Ian Larson and Sam Burrows put on 81 for the opening wicket but when Plumbley bowled Larson they quickly collapsed to 118 all out.
There was also a notable spell from Nick Maurel who bowled two overs and picked up a wicket without conceding a run. Maurel and David Sargeant hit 38 and 53 respectively in an unbeaten opening partnership to close the game out.
SIMON CRELLIN