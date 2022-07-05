Perfect evening at Ramsey’s Mooragh for Park Run finale

Northern AC’s summer park run series, sponsored by Edgewater Associates, reached a conclusion last Friday evening at Ramsey.

Corbyn Schade of Western AC had a comfortable win in the one-lap, long course series - both on the night and in the final standings, with Ryan Watterson and best under-13 Zac Woodward second and third on both accounts.

The women’s series was won by u15 Penny Webster of the host club, finishing fifth overall on the night in a time of 11min 05sec, edging out u17 Madison McMullan and Abi Clayton by seven seconds.

The three-lap 3.7-mile series went to Ayrton Withington overall, but the final round was won by Andy Nash in 20m 45s, beating young challenger Lucas Stennett by 13s with Chris Killey third and series winner Withington fourth.

Leading woman was Hannah Moore in 11th spot with a time of 25.37, 11s in front of Helen Taylor. Moore also sealed the overall league honours from Kirk Michael’s Berti Cain.

Maisy-Jo Faragher scored a clean sweep in the under-nine girls, again seeing off leading boy Henry Mackenzie on the night. Billy McMullan won the under-11 race to secure the series from closest rival Cameron Eyres by six points.

This was also over one circuit of Mooragh Lake perimeter. The leading girl was Poppy Clayton in fifth spot, that win also assuring her of a full-house of 900 points in the league with wins in each of the three races she contested.

Ramsey Park Run, Northern AC, sponsored by Edgewater Associates (Friday):

Under-nine (1,200 metres): 1, Maisy-Jo Faragher 5min 28sec; 2, Henry Mackenzie 5.33; 3, Xenia Munoz-Fite 5.34; 4, Lydia Quaye 5.47; 5, Myla Quaye 5.52; 6, Fóla Lewis 5.59; 7, Joseph Plant 6.28; 8, Rosa Mapp 6.35; 9, Poppy Gold 6.37; 10, Molly Huxham 6.40; 11, Grace Doyle 6.50; 12, Alex Oates 8.20.

Under-11 (1,200m): 1, Billy McMullan 4m 32s; 2, Cameron Eyres 4.35; 3, Jack Bullock 4.43; 4, Leo Woodward 4.45; 5, Poppy Clayton 4.45; 6, Bernat Munoz-Fite 4.45; 7, Megan Williamson 4.55; 8, Mollie McMullan 4.55; 9, Rory Teare 4.59; 10, Sienna Curphey 5.08; 11, Theo Sayle 5.16; 12, Corrie Brogan 5.19; 13, Thomas Mackenzie 5.19; 14, Henry Kirkman 5.38; 15, Ollie Kennaugh 5.45; 16, Bella Rice 5.49; 17, Elizabeth Clennell 5.55; 18, Elsie Clarke 5.56; 19, Louisa Oates 6.45.

One lap long course - Under-17/Junior/Senior (1.7-miles): 1, Corbyn Schade 9min 30sec; 2, Ryan Watterson 9.58; 3, Zac Woodward 10.41; 4, Kaden Leece 10.56; 5, Penny Webster 11.05; 6, Madison McMullan 11.12; 7, Abi Clayton 11.12; 8, Tom Leach 11.40; 9, Holly Salter 11.51; 10, Leigh Kennaugh 11.59; 11, George Salter 12.01; 12, Jonathan Leece 12.13; 13, Steve Oates 12.15; 14, Lottie Stennett 12.19; 15, Neve Madden 12.28; 16, Piper Withington 12.34; 17, Will Forgie 12.47; 18, James Leece 13.03; 19, Gareth Hinge 13.05; 20, Faith Teare 13.33; 21, Darcey Withington 14.01; 22, Olivia Done 14.20; 23, Terri Salmon 14.24; 24, Feena Done 14.39; 25, Issy Kennaugh 15.09; 26, Grace Kelly 15.28; 27, Colin Crooks 15.56; 28, Emma Mapp 15.59; 29, Helen Kee 16.03; 30, Troy Turner 16.15; 31, Chloe Spooner 16.30; 32, Nicola Raven 16.33; 33, Imogen Howard 16.36; 34, Alan Pilling 16.37; 35, Carol Roy 17.21; 36, Samantha Mackenzie 17.25; 37, Laura Mylchreest 18.03; 38, Kelly Moore 18.03; 39, Katie McAleer 18.23; 40, Clare Gelder 18.56; 41, Louise Jackson 19.02; 42, Eva Scott 19.48; 43, Tara Scott 19.49; 44, Sophie Corlett 19.57; 45, Nuala Sharpe 19.57; 46, Jean Young 19.58; 47, Colette Corlett 19.58; 48, Vicki Kaighin 20.51; 49, Stephen Dorricott 21.37; 50, Emma Dorricott 21.38; 51, Carolanne Hanley 26.29.

Three-lap Junior/Senior (3.7-miles): 1, Andrew Nash 20m 45s; 2, Lucas Stennett 20.58; 3, Chris Killey 21.33; 4, Ayrton Withington 22.21; 5, Ryan Teare 22.32; 6, Matt Callister 22.51; 7, Steven Quayle 23.09; 8, Paul Jennings 23.24; 9, Lee Cook 24.27; 10, Tom Aindow 24.35; 11, Hannah Moore 25.37; 12, Helen Taylor 25.48; 13, Tom Hughes 25.56; 14, Ali Stennett 26.07; 15, Kevin Vondy 27.15; 16, Eugene Martin 27.49; 17, Stephen Brown 28.09; 18, Darren Corkill 28.34; 19, David Godwin 28.57; 20, Callum Staley 29.34; 21, Peter Cooper 29.40; 22, John McKenna 29.54; 23, Mark McCune 30.18; 24, Berti Cain 30.20; 25, Kelly Uren 30.48; 26, Monika Martin 31.05; 27, Sarah Corkill 31.19; 28, Rich Waterfall 31.26; 29, Stephen Willmott 31.33; 30, Jayne Farquhar 31.38; 31, Lawrence Dyer 31.47; 32, Gaynor Evans 31.52; 33, Ian Corlett 32.13; 34, James Bishop 33.08; 35, Hollie Devlin 33.20; 36, Simon Holtham 34.40; 37, Diane Pope 36.20; 38, Rebecca Greatbatch 38.19; 39, Karen Gadsby 38.55; 40, May Hooper 41.24; 41, Julie Hill 41.25. Manx Timing Solutions

Overall series top three - Under-nine boys: 1, H. Mackenzie 900 points; 2, A. Oates 885; 3, Jerry-Baker Bell 597. Girls: 1, M. Faragher 900; 2, L. Quayle 885; 3, M. Quaye 876. Under-11 boys: 1, B. McMullan 900; 2, C. Eyres 894; 3, J. Bullock 888. Girls: 1, P. Clayton 900; 2, M. Williamson 894; 3, Mollie McMullan 882; u13 Faith Teare.

One lap u17/Junior/Senior men: 1, C. Schade 900pts; 2, R. Watterson 888; 3, Z. Woodward 855. Women: P. Webster 900; 2, Maddy McMullan 894; 3, H. Salter 885. Handicap: 1, Olivia Done, 2, Jonathon Leece, 3, Grace Kelly. Fastest lap (women) Madison McMullan 10.48.