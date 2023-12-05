‘Tis the season of parties and over indulgence, but boxer Matty Rennie says his focus is keeping fit and preparing for his next big challenge.
Rennie scored his 11th win last weekend, beating James Moorcroft on points at Bolton’s Toughsheet Stadium.
Having come through an injury setback earlier in the year, Rennie bounced back to secure two confidence-building wins and his eyes are firmly fixed on what comes next.
Manx boxing is going through a bit of a strong wave at the moment, with Jamie Devine continuing his unbeaten pro career and Jade ‘The Grenade’ Burden set to launch her career in the new year.
Rennie said: ‘I think the way it’s going, it would be a perfect time to get a professional show on the Isle of Man and it’s something that a lot of people have been asking me about.
‘I don’t know what the barriers are to it being allowed, but it is something that I’m going to speak to my management and look into and see if there is a way of doing it.
‘I think that would really escalate Isle of Man boxing even more and it would give a chance for people who haven’t seen me box to be able to watch me live.’
Looking ahead, Rennie has hinted at a change in management heading into the new year, with him saying after his fight on Friday that he may sign with promoter Wasserman Boxing.
He said: ‘I have hinted about Wasserman Boxing maybe getting me on there, getting on their next shows and a contract to sign so that they can give me their backing.
‘I think I’m at a point now where I need that backing where we can plan a route to titles and bigger fights.’
He said he wants to be challenging for British and European titles in the near future and that those will be the aims driving him on in his so far unbeaten career.
While we’ll be overindulging, Rennie said he’ll be ‘ticking over’ through Christmas, keeping in the gym and staying in top shape.
He said: ‘I’ll be keeping my nose in the gym, keeping fit. At the minute I don’t really know what the next stage will be but I will be able to have some downtime too to enjoy myself and have time with my family but I’ll be in the gym ticking over.
‘Either way, that win is going to open doors for 2024.’
As mentioned, Rennie wasn’t the only Manx boxer in action at the weekend, as Devine secured a stunning second-round knockout in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Saturday night
Speaking after his win, Devine said it was a ‘great end’ to his year.
Looking ahead, he said: ‘I plan to stay in the gym and keep improving to be better than I was yesterday.
‘After my debut, I was straight back in the gym on that Monday working on a few things and on the phone trying to get me back out for my second fight, so now I’ve got a couple of weeks off over Christmas and at the start of next year I want to be back out as soon as possible.’