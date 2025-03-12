There were some superb performances from the seven athletes from the Isle of Man who represented Lancashire at last Saturday’s Inter Counties Cross-Country Championships.
The event was held at Wollaton Park in Nottingham in gloriously warm, sunny conditions and on very firm ground – both of which contrasted absolutely with conditions seen at the English National event in London a fortnight earlier.
The under-20 men’s race over 8,000 metres opened proceedings and this race saw an outstanding performance from Sam Perry who finished in 11th place and was the leading Lancashire competitor.
Indeed, only two athletes from the Isle of Man in the history of the event – Keith Gerrard and Sarah Astin - have placed higher in any category.
The Northern AC man was very prominent on the live stream of the race and was twice mentioned by name on the commentary towards the end of the race. He ran on the back of the leading pack for much of the race before the pace lifted significantly in the closing quarter which split the field.
It was a terrific run by Perry, who will complete his cross-country season this Saturday when he runs in the English Schools Championship for the final time.
Also in the under-20 men’s race was Lucas Stennett of NAC who ran with determination and worked hard throughout to cross the line in a solid 92nd place in a strong field.
More than 300 competitors lined up for the under-13 girls race over 3,000 metres, with Manx Harriers athletes Eve Martin and Bella Quaye each wearing the Lancashire vest for the first time.
Both are in their first year in the age group. The duo ran superbly in a tightly-packed field, with Eve placing 73rd with a very strong finish and Bella 162nd, performances which gave them invaluable experience of high-class competition.
The 4,000 metres under-15 boys race featured Lancashire debutant Max Hammal of Manx Harriers and Harry Stennett of Northern AC.
After seven minutes Harry was around 100th and Max 120th in a 300-strong field. They both dropped to just below halfway in the second half of the race and Max put in a very strong surge into the downhill finish to finish in 179th place. Harry, suffering some hamstring issues, placed 194th.
Seamus Hall of Manx Harriers was the last to race, lining up amongst 313 competitors in the under-13 boys race for the second time over a distance of 3,000 metres. He ran consistently all the way and was placed in the 90s for most of the race.
Coming up the final hill and then into the fast downhill finish he was 92nd, but in the last 400 metres he launched into a furious sprint. His aim was to make the Lancashire scoring four, which he achieved by passing a team-mate in the last few strides to finish in an excellent 68th place.
He was the fourth scorer for the Lancashire team, but unfortunately they came fourth so Seamus narrowly missed out on a team medal.
All the Isle of Man athletes will benefit from the experience and enjoyed some great racing.
DAVID GRIFFITHS AND ANDY FOX