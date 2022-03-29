Pitbikes roar back after an absence of two years

Tom Dawson battling with Joe Coulson in the C90 and 110 class at Jurby last Sunday (Photo: Hagar Photography)

After an absence of two years, Pitbike racing resumed at the JCK Kart Track, Jurby on Sunday, courtesy of new organisers Jurby MRSports.

The Plop C90s had the largest field of the day with 16 heavily-modified C90 Hondas stealing the show.

Joe Coulson was the fastest rider in qualifying, taking three straight wins on his 110cc Honda, challenged by the hard-riding Rory Howell in race one.

Sam Corlett took the battle to Coulson in heat two and the final, finishing second on both occasions. It wouldn’t be C90 racing without a Bregazzi somewhere in the mix.

The Senior Pitbikes had a smaller field of seven machines, including a couple of 85cc two-strokes.

David Fayle, fastest in qualifying, established a healthy early lead in race one, but he was forced out with a loose oil filter bracket on lap three.

This left the door open for the experienced Phil Gunnell, who seized his chance and took the win from James Thompson and Scott Compsty.

Fast Fayle had no issues thereafter, scorching his way to victory in heat two and the final after muscling his way past early leader Gunnell.

Grant Thomson was in top form in the Supermoto class, grabbing a hat-trick of wins from father and son Darren and Beau Challis.