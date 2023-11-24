Ballakermeen teenager Linken Bevan competed in the Warden Law Autumn Cup in Sunderland recently when he battled it out against 28 other kart drivers.
After quite the battle, the 15-year-old qualified in fifth position and went on to complete two heats and then a final.
Despite it being a very nerve-racking experience, he romped home third and stood proud on the podium bringing a trophy back to the island.
This was Linken’s first UK race back since his crash in August when he was transferred to Northampton hospital with a suspected neck fracture.
Therefore, returning home safe and sound with a third place was a very emotional experience for himself and his family, especially his 68-year-old grandad Eric who has been by his side as a mechanic since Bevan was eight.
After the race, his grandad said: ‘I am so proud of the racer he is becoming, he is living a life of what many other teenagers dream of. He has a real talent for racing and I hope he continues to love motorsport and his racing career continues to thrive. I have been, and always will be, his number one supporter.’
After Linken’s crash earlier this year, to get him back on track the local community rallied together and contributed to a GoFundMe page and these people were added to ‘Club 36’ where they are recognised for their contribution through tags on Facebook and their names on his suit.
Linken would like to thank sponsor Jamie Carey Plant Hire and Ground Works for the Isle of Man races plus Commercial Trucks Isle of Man for the UK events.
He also has a number of other contributors such as Yorgo Papadopoulos, Ken King, Target Tools and Team Station Garage.
Without these generous people and sponsors, Linken would struggle to get to where he is today ahead of what is hopefully a promising racing future.
If you would like to learn more about Linken and his races, sponsors, other contributors and ‘Club 36’, visit his Facebook, TikTok and Instagram pages which are updated regularly.