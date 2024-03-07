University College Isle of Man (UCM) sport students are asking island businesses and individuals to get involved with two charity events they are organising.
As part of their course, two groups of UCM’s Level 3 extended diploma sport students, are organising a ‘Glow’ badminton competition on Friday, April 19, running from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
They will also be organising a Fast5Netball tournament on Sunday, May 12 from 11am to 2pm. Both events will be held at the NSC.
A UCM spokesperson said: ‘Both events are fantastic opportunities for individuals and business teams to immerse themselves in a fun sporting activity and raise money for charity.’
Erin Sells, one of the students organising the Glow Badminton event added: ‘Are you ready for an electrifying evening at the NSC?
‘Glow badminton has all the same rules of badminton but with the added excitement of playing in the dark.
‘We use UV lights, racquets, shuttlecocks, nets and T-shirts to illuminate the area of play.
‘Entry is £10 per team, with all money going towards Macmillian Cancer Support, so bring your friends and colleagues, in teams of up to four of people aged 18 plus, to work together challenging your opposition to become champions of the court.’
Joe Jones, one of the students organising the Fast5Netball event said: ‘Fast5Netball takes all the elements of netball, with a few twists to make it a fast and fun-filled game.
‘The games are shorter and goals are worth multiple points.
‘Entry is for people aged 14 plus and teams need to be a minimum of five people and maximum of 10.
‘This is a great way to spend time with friends or colleagues, or if you’re in a netball league it will be a fun way to finish the season. Entry is £15 per team with funds going to Breast Cancer Research.’